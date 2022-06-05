Autonio Achieves Market Capitalization of $716,963.21 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Autonio has a total market cap of $716,963.21 and approximately $4,816.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 539.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.37 or 0.08633109 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00452313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

