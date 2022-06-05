Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) to post sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

NYSE AVY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 355,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,566. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 395,385 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.