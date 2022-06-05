Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

NYSE AVY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 355,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,566. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 395,385 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

