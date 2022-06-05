Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBLN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Babylon will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.
Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
