Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Backblaze alerts:

BLZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.38.

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 6.19 on Thursday. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 5.28 and a 12 month high of 36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. Analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Backblaze (BLZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.