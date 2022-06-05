Banano Market Cap Hits $9.95 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $106,731.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 976.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.52 or 0.11541280 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,472,706 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

