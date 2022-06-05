Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Cut to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.