Barclays Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $60.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.82.

VSCO opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

