Barclays Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $338.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $330.00 to $338.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $439.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

