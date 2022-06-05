Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $14.15. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 26,867 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
