Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $14.15. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 26,867 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 648,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 191,830 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

