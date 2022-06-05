Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.92% of Barrick Gold worth $310,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.68 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

