Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BLCO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 337,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,798. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

