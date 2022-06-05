Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $502,464.60 and approximately $5,642.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

