Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 520,303 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 501.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.39.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

