Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €324.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($348.39) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MUV2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($255.91) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($307.53) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($354.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($354.84) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($327.96) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

FRA MUV2 opened at €225.80 ($242.80) on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($213.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €231.51 and a 200-day moving average of €247.08.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

