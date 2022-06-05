BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,467.52.

BHP stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BHP Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BHP Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

