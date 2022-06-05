BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,467.52.
Shares of BHP opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50.
About BHP Group (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.