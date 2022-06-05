BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,467.52.

Shares of BHP opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BHP Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 90,898 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

