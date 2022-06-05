BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,467.52.

Shares of BHP opened at $67.10 on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in BHP Group by 976.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

