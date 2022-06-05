BinaryX Price Down 10.9% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $241.05 million and $15.65 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $119.16 or 0.00399876 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004320 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004300 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00167646 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.