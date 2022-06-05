BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 67.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in BioNTech by 438.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 1,936.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.29. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. BioNTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.75.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.