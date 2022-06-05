Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.36 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $570.07 billion and $15.36 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $29,910.85 on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00632381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00190503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,058,918 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

