BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $72.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.54.

NYSE BJ opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

