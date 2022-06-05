Blackmoon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (BMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Blackmoon has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded flat against the US dollar. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,048.53 or 1.00011199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

BMC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

