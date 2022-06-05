BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE HYT opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

