BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $671.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $582.58 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $670.97 and its 200 day moving average is $773.14.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.