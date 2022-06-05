BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BKN stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

