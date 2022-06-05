BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after buying an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

