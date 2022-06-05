BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

