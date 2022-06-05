BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.