BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

