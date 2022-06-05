Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. 636,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,839. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $675.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

