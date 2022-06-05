Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $180,943.11 and approximately $22,012.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

