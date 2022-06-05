Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $631,748. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $86,351,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 545,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. 1,037,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.