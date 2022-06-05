Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.30.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.