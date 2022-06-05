Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $31.19 million and $1.34 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00196801 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009667 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00324875 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

