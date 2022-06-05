Bradesco Corretora Lowers Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) to Neutral

Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EMBVF opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Arca Continental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

