Bradesco Corretora Lowers Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) to Neutral

Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of EMBVF opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.
Arca Continental Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arca Continental (EMBVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.