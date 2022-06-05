Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to announce $81.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $37.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $327.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $382.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $332.29 million, with estimates ranging from $286.86 million to $407.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,170,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,899,482. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 328,529 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

