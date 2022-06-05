Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

BRLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BRLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 327,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

