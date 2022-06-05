Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

