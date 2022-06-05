Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($9.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.82) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 985 ($12.46) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 963.75 ($12.19).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 806 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 861.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.88).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

