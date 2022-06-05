Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,445,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.21.

Broadcom stock opened at $563.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.