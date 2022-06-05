Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $4.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) will report $4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43. CACI International posted earnings of $6.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $17.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $17.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $20.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of CACI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CACI International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of CACI International by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

