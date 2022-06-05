Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to announce $65.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $69.74 million. Cryoport posted sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $262.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $264.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $316.17 million, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $352.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. 272,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,096. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

