Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.19. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.95. 494,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,168. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

