Brokerages Anticipate Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspirato’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspirato.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

ISPO stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36.

In other news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $342,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $398,000.

About Inspirato (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspirato (ISPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.