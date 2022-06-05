Brokerages Anticipate Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspirato’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspirato.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million.
ISPO stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36.
In other news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 over the last three months.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $342,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $398,000.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
