Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) to post $4.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 215,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,281. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

