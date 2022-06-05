Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post $2.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $1.93. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $14.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $26.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $250.76. The stock had a trading volume of 927,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,843. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

