Brokerages Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) to report sales of $207.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $188.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $897.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.90 million to $905.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

ALGM stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 539,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

