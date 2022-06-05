Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ AMRX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 541,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 174.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.