Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. Avnet posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 849,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.20. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

