Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.